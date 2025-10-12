Watch as aspiring beauty queens take to the stage for rehearsals ahead of Miss Blackpool 2025 pageant finals.

Meet the sixteen women hoping to win the title of Miss Blackpool 2025 - in this short video.

Aspiring beauty queens took part in a rehearsal day, ahead of the Miss Blackpool grand finals, all fighting for the crown.

MISS BLACKPOOL FINALISTS 2025. CREDIT: LUCINDA HERBERT | Lucinda Herbert / National World

The ladies were joined by Tabitha Bennett, the reigning Miss Blackpool, who also appears on the stage for a group dance routine.

The event was organised by owner of Angels Elite Models and organiser of Miss Blackpool is Karen Jean Cookson who has modelled since the age of 14 for top bridal designer Ian Stuart and travelled the world doing international shows including shows on the QE2.

The Miss Blackpool grand final will take place in the Woodland Suite at Ribby Hall.

It is held on Friday 17th October from 6:30pm. Tickets are £15.

Message for details and tickets - https://www.facebook.com/MissBlackpool