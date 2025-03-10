A woman who was inspired by her ex-beauty queen mum has been crowned Miss Lancashire - a few months after winning the Miss Blackpool title.

Tabitha Bennett, 20, celebrated International Women’s Day in style, as she was crowned the new Miss Lancashire, with her mum - a former 80’s beauty queen, in the audience.

'Emotional' Tabitha Bennett after being crowned Miss Lancashire, with Miss Cheshire and Miss Manchester winners. | Lucinda Herbert

Fashion student, Tabitha, says she was ‘shocked’ to win the title, at a glitzy beauty pageant where Miss Cheshire and Miss Manchester were also crowned on the same night.

Following mum’s footsteps

Having only entered her first beauty pageant two years ago, Tabitha adds that she felt ‘so many emotions’, as she took in the news that she had won. She became inspired after hearing about her mum’s past success - Vicky Bennett won countless pageants in the 1980’s, including Miss Blackpool which her daughter also recently won.

Vicky Bennett, an 80s beauty queen with her daughter Tabitha Bennett after being crowned Miss Lancashire | Lucinda Herbert

Tabitha will join Victoria Quinlan (Miss Manchester), a dog groomer, and Manchester Bomb attack survivor, Modellē Hughes (Miss Cheshire) on the road to Miss England later in 2025.

Miss England went make-up free

The contestants were judged by a panel of experts in the pageant world - including Milla Magee, the current Miss England who decided to go make-up free on International Women's Day, amidst her pageant duties was seen as a powerful statement by other women attending a glamorous pageant event in the North West of England.

Beauty Queens...Jessica Gagen, Sofia Myers and Milla Magee. Milla went 'make-up free' at the Miss Manchester pageant. | Lucinda Herbert

Traveling all the way from Newquay to Manchester for the final of Miss Manchester, Cheshire & Lancashire at Vermilion , make up free Milla said "We should all feel empowered with or without makeup and free to make choices without pressure to conform.”

Dog groomer, Victoria Quinlan, 27, went on to win the Miss Manchester title | Lucinda Herbert

Aerospace engineer, Jessica Gagen, also took time out from her busy work schedule in London to support the pageant by judging the competition which has been running as a Miss England heat in Manchester for over 20 years. Miss Lancashire was the first beauty title Jessica won before winning patented titles Miss England , Miss United Kingdom & Miss World Europe at the 71st Miss World.

Miss Cheshire gets crowned. Modellē Hughes, 21, is a Manchester Bomb attack survivor | Lucinda Herbert

‘Celebration’ of North West women

The winner of the public vote was Olivia Hall (26) a marketing & advertising manager & a wildcard was elected by the Miss England team as Millie Suiter (20) who works in a dementia care home. Both ladies are going forward to the Miss England semi final on 3rd October at the Grand Station Wolverhampton .

Miss Manchester 2024, Vanessa Tendo Naddamba, on the stage at Vermillion | Lucinda Herbert

Director of Miss England, Angie Beasley, attend the event as a guest. She said: "The event was a celebration of beauty and achievements of women in the North West of England.

Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Lauren Simon judged at the luxurious pageant, and is pictured hugging the new Miss Cheshire | Lucinda Herbert

I met up with beauty queens I haven't seen for 30 years I personally competed with in pageants back in the 80s! Milla's dedication to the make up free round is commendable, and I'd like to thank Sean Maloney for organising the event and bringing many women from all walks of life together on this special day.”