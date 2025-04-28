Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mini heatwave is set to hit the North West this week, with Lancashire forecast to experience balmy highs of 24C.

High pressure builds across the UK this week, with temperatures expected to peak on Thursday.

Temperatures will be quite widely into the high teens, with a maximum of 24C possible in parts of Lancashire.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average.

“It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25C or above for three consecutive days.

“The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

The North West’s medical director warned people to take precautions in the warm weather.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England – North West, said: “We’re forecasted some very hot weather over the next few days and would like people to not only enjoy the sun, but also be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“We advise people to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.”

Dr Gregory also suggested drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen and limiting alcohol intake.

He said: “Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases.

“Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature.

“People with underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.”

What is the definition for a UK heatwave?

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county. This threshold is generally 25C for most of the UK.

The heatwave threshold varies by UK county | Met Office

Here’s the forecast for the coming days:

Monday (April 28)

Dry and settled this evening, but feeling chilly beneath clear skies.

Some areas of mist developing in a few rural spots by dawn with light winds.

Max: 17C | Min: 10C

Tuesday (April 29)

A day of sunshine throughout. Max: 23C | Min: 10C

Wednesday (April 30)

Sunny with temperatures reaching 24C | Min: 10C

Thursday (May 1)

Sunny throughout. Max: 24C | Min: 10C

Friday (May 2)

Another sunny day with consistent warmth. Max: 21C | Min: 9C

Saturday (May 3)

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Max: 19C | Min: 7C

Sunday (May 4)

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Max: 17C | Min: 7C