Moor Hall: 2 Michelin starred Lancashire restaurant named 'Best in England'

Moor Hall has been crowned 'Best Restaurant in England' for a consecutive year at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2023.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The awards, organised by leading title Restaurant Magazine, are an annual summer celebration held in London and are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK.

>>>Click here for the Lancashire village with more Michelin stars than Manchester and Liverpool combined.

Commenting on the award, chef patron, Mark Birchall said: "I am blown away by retaining ‘Best Restaurant in England’ at the NRA’s.

Chef Mark Birchall outside Moor HallChef Mark Birchall outside Moor Hall
"Honestly Moor Hall is such a team effort, we have the best staff at the top of their game, we have incredible producers, suppliers, growers, and artisans - everyone has a part to play.

"We are all so passionate about what we do here, we want to deliver the best possible experience for our guests, and we only ever want to do better than the day before.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for us and congratulations to everyone who made the list and of course a special mention for Ynyshir.

"It was great to see everyone at the awards on Monday and to be there with my head chef, James and general manager, Adam, both have been at Moor Hall since the day we opened over six years ago - we had a great night!”

Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded with two Michelin starsMoor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded with two Michelin stars
Overall out of the whole UK, Moor Hall was beaten into second place by ‘Ynyshir’ in Machynlleth, Powys, Wales.

In October, Moor Hall was just one of three restaurants in the country to be named ‘World Class’ by The Good Food Guide.

