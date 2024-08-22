Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Lilian prepares to hit the county.

The weather experts say Lancashire is likely to suffer disruption on the roads and the railway on Friday morning as Storm Lilian brings strong winds.

The yellow warning for wind is in place from Between 5am until 11am tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office spokesman said: “An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

“Whilst there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50 to 60mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning.

“These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the strong winds, some locally heavy rainfall will add to the difficult travel conditions.”

Rain

What can we expect from Storm Lilian?

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

What should I do to prepare?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.