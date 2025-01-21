Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Whippets Skye and Violet who are on a mission to help sick children.

The adorable pooches from Coppull are full of energy and eager to take a walk with a ‘pup-pose’ in the Top Dog challenge for Derian House Children’s Hospice and are looking for Lancastrians and their dogs to join in.

Whippets Violet and Skye who are on a mission to help sick children with a Derian House Top Dog challenge. | UGC

This is the third year running that the sprightly pair will take to their paws in the challenge that invites dog owners across Lancashire to walk every day in February to raise vital funds for the charity’s children and young people.

The goal of the four-legged fundraiser is to rack up 100km throughout the month – equivalent to two miles per day – while raising a minimum of £100 for Derian House.

Awards will be handed out for dogs that go above and beyond, from ‘Picture Pawfect’ to ‘Mutts Amount Raised’.

Skye, 4, and two-year-old Violet’s owner Hayley Lawson Duffin, 36, said: “I love that I can support the families of Derian House by taking Skye and Violet for a walk.

Hayley with Skye and Violet. | UGC

“If you own a dog, it’s likely you’re out walking every day already. It’s interesting tracking your walks and knowing each step you take is helping an amazing charity.

“Whatever amount you raise, it still makes a huge difference to the children and families.”

She added: “Reading about the difference Derian House has made for families is what makes me passionate about doing the Top Dog challenge,” said Hayley, of Coppull, Chorley.

“The positivity and compassion from the staff, volunteers and other families supporting one another and creating wonderful memories – it’s amazing.”

Skye and Violet enjoy walks with Hayley and daughter Lucy, and both love all kinds of treats and miss out on a bit of cheese when they hear the packet open!

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, added: “2We know you love walking your four-legged friends – so get your walking boots on and join Derian House’s Top Dog!

“Not only will you receive a free fundraising pack, including a progress tracker and poster, but you’ll also get a free bandana for your pup.”

To celebrate the launch of this year's Top Dog, they will be kicking off the 100km challenge with a short group walk around Astley Park on Saturday, February 1.

The pair are ready for their February challenge. | UGC

Bring along your pooches and join in from 10am outside Cafe Ambio.

Derian House Children’s Hospice cares for more than 400 babies, children and young people as well as their families.

The Chorley-based charity will cost £6million to run this year, and only receives a small percentage of this from funding.

To take part in Top Dog for Derian House click HERE.