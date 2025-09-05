The launch of the new restaurant, located at 17 Fishergate, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive merch giveaways and a live performance from Mardi Gras style band The Brass Funkeys.
It marks the first Popeyes restaurant in Lancashire, following the continued success of its previous openings across Greater Manchester and Merseyside.
1. Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston
Queues of people at the new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston
The new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston
It's officially open! Photo: Neil Cross
4. Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston
I'll take mine to go please! Photo: Neil Cross