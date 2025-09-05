7 pictures as hundreds queue at new Popeyes fried chicken Preston store

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
Popeyes opened its Louisiana-style fried chicken doors to its first Lancashire restaurant this morning with fans queuing for over 16 hours to get a taste of the world-famous New Orleans fried chicken.

The launch of the new restaurant, located at 17 Fishergate, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive merch giveaways and a live performance from Mardi Gras style band The Brass Funkeys.

It marks the first Popeyes restaurant in Lancashire, following the continued success of its previous openings across Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Queues of people at the new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston.

Queues of people at the new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston.

The new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston.

The new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston.

It's officially open!

It's officially open!

I'll take mine to go please!

I'll take mine to go please!

