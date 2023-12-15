Christmas-mad mum and daughter Lisa Jones and Nicola Gwinnett have both been dubbed Lancashire’s ‘Mrs Christmas’ for supporting families’ sensational seasonal savings efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum and daughter from Chorley have been dubbed ‘the most festive family in Lancashire’ after helping local families save a staggering £33,540 ahead of this year’s festivities.

Christmas-mad Lisa Jones, 63 and Nicola Gwinnett, 38 didn’t just start saving themselves all the way back in January, they helped friends and family do it too through Park Christmas Savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas is a big deal for Nicola and Lisa, who have a huge annual get-together for around 23 people at their house each Christmas.

That kind of festive celebration takes careful planning, so the savvy savers use Park to put aside a little each month.

But Christmas is a time of giving, so they also help others do the same as Park Agents.

This year, the mother and daughter duo have helped more than 31 families save a whopping £33,540 with Park Christmas Savings, with every penny going towards Christmas presents, decorations and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas is absolutely wonderful” said Lisa. “I’ve been with Park Christmas Savings for 16 years, and I wouldn’t be able to save for Christmas without it.

“I run a care home and buy all my 35 staff a present using my gift cards, I know that wouldn’t be possible without Park.”

The families she and daughter Nicola help all put money aside with the Christmas savings club. They encourage them to set realistic targets and support them through the year.

Xmas-mad mum and daughter Lisa Jones and Nicola Gwinnett have helped families squirrel away tens of thousands for this year’s festivities

If people need to increase or reduce their payments and orders because of changes in their personal circumstances, Lisa and Nicola are there to help. All order changes are free and the duo’s main goal is helping people meet their final goal so they can enjoy a wonderful, stress-free Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The countdown to Christmas truly begins when we get that first message saying it’s 14 days until you receive your vouchers,” said Nicola. “It feels like it’s only two weeks until Christmas day.

“Everyone at work does it and the Christmas buzz in the workplace makes you feel amazing”.

Christmas-obsessed Nicola said her favourite festive tune is ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ by Slade, whilst Lisa enjoys David Bowie and Bing Crosby’s classic ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ but has always had a soft spot for George Michael too.

“The Little Drummer Boy is my favourite Christmas song but I do love George Michael, he always makes me feel very festive, when he passed away at Christmas, I was devastated, but we had a huge Christmas party to celebrate him, I’ll never forget that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Nicola’s favourite thing about the season is spending time with her extended family.

She said: “Christmas is about being with my family and spoiling my four kids rotten, we love spoiling them all at Christmas, I love the looks on their faces when they are opening their presents."

Nicola and Lisa’s drive to help people save comes from the heart. As both run businesses in their local area, looking after their staff and ensuring they enjoy the festive period is vital to a fun festive period.

Nicola said: “I began saving with Park Christmas Savings over 16 years ago, and becoming a Park Agent has allowed me to spread festive joy not just to my family, but to my work family as well.”