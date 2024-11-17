Meet the Lancashire pizza chef who started out in his mum's garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire pizza chef who started out in his mum’s garden has now grown a successful business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Sullivan aka Dough Boy had been working as a private chef when COVID hit leaving him without a job.

Joseph Sullivan aka Dough Boy had been working as a private chef when COVID hit leaving him without a job. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With time being his best friend, he decided to gather knowledge on all things pizza.

After researching pizza ovens, he quickly became obsessed with the idea of owning one.

Upon discovering Gozney, he purchased their portable pizza oven, the Roccbox, and began experimenting with different Neapolitan-style pizzas in his mum’s garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then sold then to his family and friends and found the response to be overwhelmingly positive as people loved the idea of fresh, authentic pizzas during boring lockdown nights.

To give back during those trying times, he organised a NHS fundraiser, dedicating a portion of his profits to support Britain’s healthcare heroes.

The Lancashire community rallied behind the cause and before he knew it, he was selling out every week from a small catering tent – quickly becoming a local sensation.

With demand growing he purchased a second Roccbox and eventually had to move the operation down to his local village hall just to keep up with the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then took the next step and invested in a horsebox trailer.

Dough Boy is in currently in the process of adding a third trailer to their fleet. | UGC

After some TLC and renovation, he converted it into a mobile pizzeriathat could bring his pizzas to even more people.

With the horsebox trailer expansion came the need to source staff to meet the growing demand and, after a challenging time finding the perfect people, Joseph had built a strong, hard-working team that share Dough Boy’s passion and dedication.

The team at Dough Boy now work from two pizza trailers, catering over a whopping 150 weddings a year and were also nominated for Caterer of the Year in the North West at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2024.

Dough Boy is in currently in the process of adding a third trailer to their fleet