Get ready to meet SpongeBob SquarePants’ best buddies, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles, as they join forces with our favourite yellow sponge for an incredible adventure at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this summer.

With SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward together, guests can now meet their favourite Bikini Bottom residents and create memorable moments.

Fans can now meet SpongeBob SquarePants’ best buddies, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Nickelodeon Land

Whether it’s posing for photos, participating in character meet and greets, or watching entertaining performances, the adventures at the Nickelodeon Land stage are bound to be full of excitement and laughter.

Patrick Star, the lovable starfish, is known for his carefree and humorous nature. His appearances are sure to bring laughter with his sense of humour and carefree personality.

Squidward, is SpongeBob’s grumpy neighbour, but despite his grouchy demeanour, Squidward adds an entertaining dynamic to the Nickelodeon Land experience.

Nickelodeon Land is loaded with 12 themed rides designed to thrill all the family including SpongeBob’s Splash Bash – twist and splash with SpongeBob as you jellyfish through Bikini Bottom whilst squirting the on board water cannons.

Fans can now meet SpongeBob SquarePants' best buddies, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Nickelodeon Land

Soar towards the sky on Krusty Krab Order Up and take a spin as you hop aboard Bikini Bottom Bus Tour, plus lots, lots more.

For more information or to book eTickets, visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s website.