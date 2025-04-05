Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Lancashire Police's new horse who chose her own name with the help of three food buckets.

The five-year-old brown and white horse chose the name from a selection of three Lancashire villages written on buckets of food.

An adorable video shows her gallop past the names Whalley and Langho and straight to Cottam.

Cottam, whose stable name was Blossom, is 16.3hh, and will turn six in May. She came to police from over the border in Yorkshire.

As she continues her training at the force’s Mounted Division, she is described as 'a mare who knows what she wants', so police felt it was only right that we let her choose her name herself.

She is described as 'a mare who knows what she wants'. | Lancashire Police

Welcome to the police family Cottam. | Lancashire Police

Announcing the news on their social media outlets, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our hearts have grown one horse bigger.

“A lot of our horses are named after places in Lancashire, so in keeping with the tradition, Blossom had the choice of Whalley, Cottam and Langho, with her final pick being Cottam.

“PH Cottam will continue her training, visiting different places across the county, taking in all the sights and learning the ropes from our other esteemed equines.”