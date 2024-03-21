Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have taken on a new four legged recruit.

Chocolate brown springer spaniel Maverick is the newest member of the family.

Announcing the news with cute pictures on their social, a spokesperson for LFRS said: "Our fire service family just got a little furrier.

At only 14 weeks old he is learning lots of new skills and has already attended a few incidents with the crews for experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce Maverick, the newest member of our 'Fire Search Dogs.

Maverick's dad is search dog Louie

"He might look a little familiar, that's because his dad is Search Dog Louie!"