Meet Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's new doggy recruit

His dad is search dog Louie.
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have taken on a new four legged recruit.

Chocolate brown springer spaniel Maverick is the newest member of the family.

Announcing the news with cute pictures on their social, a spokesperson for LFRS said: "Our fire service family just got a little furrier.

At only 14 weeks old he is learning lots of new skills and has already attended a few incidents with the crews for experience.
At only 14 weeks old he is learning lots of new skills and has already attended a few incidents with the crews for experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce Maverick, the newest member of our 'Fire Search Dogs.

Maverick's dad is search dog Louie
Maverick's dad is search dog Louie
"He might look a little familiar, that's because his dad is Search Dog Louie!"

At only 14 weeks old Maverick is adapting to being a hero-in-the-making very quickly and is learning lots of new skills and has already attended a few incidents with the crews for experience.

