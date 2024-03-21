Every night, when we sleep we will have around five dream episodes, which can last between 15 and 40 minutes.

When asleep, our minds are active, creating stories and images that can be either vivid or fleeting; nonsensical or seemingly prophetic; terrifying or mundane.

More people than ever are getting into decoding the hidden meanings of their dreams, so Joshua George, the founder of ClickSlice, is here to explain the meanings behind the most common dreams people research online.

From teeth falling out to spiders, take a look at the top 10 most Googled dreams and their meanings.

Persistent nightmares may be due to an anxiety or sleep disorder. If dreams are affecting your physical or mental health, talk to your doctor.

1 . The top 10 most Googled dreams and their meanings From teeth falling out to weddings, take a look at the top 10 most Googled dreams and their meanings. Photo: Pexels Photo Sales

2 . Crying Crying which signifies emotional release or overwhelming feelings topped the list with a monthly Google search of 2,700. During these dreams, you may be releasing emotions that you’ve bottled up during the day. This could be anything, from anger and fear to stress. Dreaming of crying could indicate that you’re keeping feelings hidden that are poisoning you from the inside. Photo: Pexels Photo Sales

3 . Having a fever Having a fever which indicates internal conflicts or emotional turmoil ranked second on the list with 2,600.These nightmares can be emotionally intense and full of disturbing images. Some people believe these dreams indicate that you’re bothered by unresolved issues, or that something is weighing heavily on your mind. Whatever it is, talking it out could definitely help. Photo: Pexels Photo Sales