A four-year-old from Leyland is taking on one mountain at a time to help sick children get their wish.

Leo Dempster from Farington has always had a love for the outdoors and decided to take up his dad’s hobby of climbing mountains and raise money for Make-A-Wish-Foundation UK which grants wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

Four-year-old Leo Dempsey from Leyland is taking on one mountain at a time to help sick children get their wish. | UGC

Mum Jodie-lee Dempster, 31, who works for the ambulance service said her and her husband Jamie, 32, - a Customer Liason Officer for Lancashire County Council, are incredibly proud of their little boy. Jodie-lee said: “Leo was born just four weeks before the first Covid lockdown, when we were told that the world must close, we must stay indoors as its not safe.

“Although we did our bit through the lockdowns, I refused to let him grow up thinking that the outdoors were to be feared.

“As he has grown up his determined nature has massively shone through, he always wants to do his best at everything, and puts his all into everything.”

When Jamie started climbing mountains he would facetime Leo and his mum.

She added: “He would always say he wanted to go with him, so this year we let him go and camp overnight and he loved it so much he came home adamant that he would climb the biggest mountain all by himself.

“Ever since he has asked us what is the biggest mountain in England, Scotland, and the world.

“He's quite adamant he wants to climb Everest, but we're starting with England’s highest for now.

“I suggested he could also do it to raise money to help some poorly children and he loved this idea.”

Leo now has a collection bucket to take with him on the day as he always cheers people up going up and down mountains with his chatty nature and mountain songs. Last year the outdoorsy family even traded their car for a camper van to be able to have even more adventures together.

In July Leo will be taking on England's highest mountain - Scafell Pike.

He has been practising by climbing and camping at Angle Tarn pikes, as well as climbing catbells.

When he is not climbing mountains, kind-hearted Leo donates toys to Santa's magic trolley so that less privileged children don’t go without a present at Christmas. Make-A-Wish UK grants life-changing wishes for thousands of critically ill children across the UK.

Leo pictured with his proud parents. | UGC

Sadly, the number of wish enquiries from seriously ill children with less than a year to live is rising fast.

They need help to meet this urgent demand now - before it’s too late.

Jodie-lee added: “If I could describe Leo in three words it would be - determined, kind and inquisitive.

“Me and Jamie are incredibly proud of the boy leo is growing into. His kind, generous nature and eagerness to learn.”