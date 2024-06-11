Abandoned dog stuck in kennels for over FOUR years in desperate need of a home
Last year we reported that rescue dog Bear was in need of a family and, heartbreakingly one year on, this remains the case.
He is described as a ‘cheeky bouncy dog’ who is always happy and loves walks who would ideally suit a home without children.
He also has a spinal condition which he takes medication for but it doesn’t stop him acting like ‘Tigger’ from Winnie the Pooh.
Staff at Sakimas Sanctuary in Preesall where he currently resides have made a video of him in the hope of finally finding him a home.
Ms Cooper, who regularly walks Bear says she has built up a ‘connection’ with the Romanian rescue dog, but that she isn’t in a position to home him.
She said: “He just likes walking and somebody just to spend time with him and get to know him.”
Another lady added: "I pray that someone reads this and can be the answer to Bear's prayers as four years in kennels is no life.
“It’s heartbreaking as he is such a lovely dog.” If you feel you could give Bear a loving home that he desperately deserves click HERE.
