A lonely dog who has spent the last four years in kennels is in desperate need of loving home.

Last year we reported that rescue dog Bear was in need of a family and, heartbreakingly one year on, this remains the case.

He is described as a ‘cheeky bouncy dog’ who is always happy and loves walks who would ideally suit a home without children.

He also has a spinal condition which he takes medication for but it doesn’t stop him acting like ‘Tigger’ from Winnie the Pooh.

Ms Cooper, who regularly walks Bear says she has built up a ‘connection’ with the Romanian rescue dog, but that she isn’t in a position to home him.

She said: “He just likes walking and somebody just to spend time with him and get to know him.”

Another lady added: "I pray that someone reads this and can be the answer to Bear's prayers as four years in kennels is no life.