Three new therapy dogs have been welcomed to a children’s hospice with cuddles and lots of smiles.

Meet Derian House Children’s Hospice newest four-legged recruits - Ted the Labradoodle, Cliff the Terrier and Buddy the Gun Dog who have been given the job of bringing smiles to sick children.

Derian House therapy dogs Buddy, Ted, and Cliff. | UGC

The loveable pooches, along with their owners, have joined the Chorley hospice as volunteers following the retirement of the charity’s beloved therapy dog Shuna earlier this year after seven years of loyal service.

The new Pets as Therapy (PAT) dogs will visit the hospice to give physical, emotional, and social support for families each week.

Leo meets Ted the Labradoodle. | UGC

Leo Cliffe, 24, who uses Derian House services, was one of the first young people at the hospice to meet new therapy dog Ted. Leo enjoyed giving Ted a big hug and stroking his soft fur.

Leo said: “It means a lot to me when Ted comes in. I thought that he was lovely and I thought that he was cute. Thank you very much.”

The benefits of having a therapy dog have been well-documented, with studies showing stroking a pet can reduce stress and bring a calming effect.

At the hospice, children love to stroke the dogs’ soft ears, and can take them for supervised walks around the hospice grounds.

Buddy the gun dog. | UGC

Andy Woods, owner of 12-year-old Buddy, said: “We saw that Derian House was looking for new therapy dogs in an advert in the newspaper. We applied, had an interview, we went through the Pets As Therapy assessment, and I’m so glad we did – we love it.”

It is great to see how the children interact with Buddy.”

“We enjoy joining the children’s music sessions, especially outside in the garden. Buddy loves being fussed over and stroked. All the staff are really friendly and love to stroke him too.”

Ted’s owner Joanne added: “It’s great to be able to bring smiles to the children.

“Ted is very friendly and he’s enjoying visiting the hospice.”

Cliff the Terrier. | UGC

Frances Lees, Volunteer Services Co-ordinator at Derian House, said: “Our new therapy dogs, Ted, Cliff and Buddy are already bringing joy to the hospice.

“A simple cuddle or a wagging tail can bring a smile to a child’s face. It’s just magical to see.

“We welcome all kinds of volunteers at Derian House, not just furry ones and we are always on the look out for more volunteers to join us.

“It will cost £6million to run services at Derian House this year, and our volunteers play a vital role in allowing us to make a difference to our families – we simply couldn’t do without them.”