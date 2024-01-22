McDonalds is launching two new desserts for February with a 'pink theme' just in time for Valentine's Day.

In a move set to captivate taste buds across the country, McDonald's have unveiled two new pink-themed hot and cold desserts - Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie and KitKat and Ruby Chocolate McFlurry plus the Nestlé classic - KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry.

And for those sweet tooths who fancy trying the pink desserts early, you’re in for a treat!

From February 7 to 8 the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry and Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie will be available exclusively on the McDonald’s app.

KitKat Milk Chocolate Mini McFlurry

Customers can simply place their order on the app to enjoy these delicious treats before they arrive in restaurants. So, if you don’t have the app already, get downloading and set those diary reminders now for a pink exclusive!

They will be available to all on February 9.

So what are they all about?

KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry Introducing the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry – a soft dairy ice cream swirled with Ruby Chocolate covered KitKat pieces and wafer bites, elegantly topped with a luscious pink raspberry sauce. It is a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy, creating a truly unforgettable dessert experience.

KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry For the classic KitKat fan this one is a delicious combination of soft dairy ice cream swirled with Milk chocolate covered KitKat pieces and wafer bites. Taking the chocolate experience further, it is topped with a velvety chocolate sauce.

White Chocolate and Raspberry Pie Pink

New Pink Pie If you would rather indulge in the warmth of a Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie – then we have you covered! A crispy pink pastry filled with a smooth white chocolate ganache and a delightful raspberry compote. The complementary textures and flavours create a perfect balance, making each bite a heavenly journey of pink sweetness.