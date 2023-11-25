McDonald's has put Paddington plush toys inside Happy Meals and families are loving it
There are 10 cute toys to collect as well as two Paddington books.
Children's favourite is the latest character to be given the McDonald's Happy meal treatment and families are loving it!
The Plush Paddington toys are creating all kinds of excitement.
The toys will come inside the meals from until January 3. There are 10 different designs to collect.
They include Paddington in a range of hats - a bobble hat, an elf hat, a cracker hat and a Santa hat - as well as three in the bear's traditional red hat we all know and love. There's a duffle hoodie Paddington, one with reindeer antlers, and one with ear muffs. The traditional hat ones have him dressed in a Christmas jumper, a onesie and as a Christmas tree. Each plush toy comes with Paddington's iconic "Please look after this bear. Thank you" tag, with a unique message of kindness inspiring children to spread joy this season.
And as well as the 10 bears, there are two Paddington books to collect as well - First Snow and The Christmas Wish.
They've only been available for a matter of hours and families have already fallen in love with the tiny teddies.
A post showing a photo of the bears in a Facebook shopping group has amassed hundreds of like and more thousands of comments.
Many of them said they 'need them all' and have tagged parents of little ones who love the marmalade sandwich fanatic.
A spokesman from McDonald’s UK & ROI said “We’re so pleased to welcome Paddington toys and books to Happy Meal for the festive season.
"It’s great to see such a positive reaction from families already.
"A reminder to customers that the promotion is available until January 3, 2024, so families can pick up a Paddington plush toy or book with their Happy Meal purchase throughout this window, while stocks last.”