The UN says more than half a million people have already fled their homes to escape the war in Ukraine as Russia continues its large-scale invasion.

The heart breaking scenes of refugees arriving into neighbouring countries such as Poland has prompted communities across Lancashire to set up appeals to send aid such as blankets,

towels, bandages and dressings, toiletries and warm clothing.

Sue Wade, of Tippy Toes Baby Bank

Sue Wade, founder of Penwortham-based charity TippyToes BabyBank, said they are accepting donations until Saturday, March 5.

She said: "We are working with some of the Polish community who are driving vans of donations to Poland to a couple of different places along the border with Ukraine.

"It's awful seeing what is happening. There are mothers and children who have left their homes and don't have anything.

"Their whole lives have been uprooted; the trauma must be awful.

"We just thought we have to do something. We are in a position where we can help."

Donations can be made at the charity's Leyland office, a private address in Fulwood, Penwortham and Cleveleys, Artisans that Create in Tarleton, The Kinder Hub in Cottam and

The WOW Centre in Chorley.

Donations required include baby blankets, fleece blankets, socks (all ages), new baby bottles, baby comforters, hat scarf, and glove sets (baby, children, women), sanitary wear, bandages,

baby food pouches, baby/children's toiletries, towels/flannels, baby milk (powdered). nappies (especially sizes 5, 5+, 6, 6+).

People are asked to message TippyToes BabyBank on Facebook for details of the Leyland office and private address donation points.

Sue added: "The reaction to the appeal has been amazing. We are falling over donations.

"We have put a shout out for more vacuum pack bags and first aid kits with bandages, dressings and antiseptics."

A shop in Chorley has also become a donation point in a separate collection.

Alexandra Buras and her daughter Wiki are taking in donations at their shop, Mini Market U Miska on Steeley Lane in Chorley.

Wiki said: "The idea came from one of my mum's friends, Beata Malczak, and Maciej Serocki, who asked if we could be a donation point.

"A courier company that takes produce from England to Poland will then take the donations to where they are needed.

"There will be two vans scheduled and it is a 32 hour drive so we hope that by early Monday, we can see some of the impact of the donations."

The shop is taking donations of clothes, towels, sanitary wear, toiletries, and nappies between 10am and 7pm Monday to Friday and from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 5 which is

currently the last day for donations.

Donations can also be made at Sklep Polski Krakow shop on Bank Top in Blackburn as part of the same collection.