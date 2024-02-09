News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Masterchef Pro Matt Willdigg names as head chef at Longridge's Michelin Guide restaurant Fell Bistro

Matt and Oli Martin have worked together in the past.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MasterChef Professionals star Matt Willdigg has been named as the new head chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge.

The news follows the move of former head chef Brett Thornton, who is transitioning to Fell's sister restaurant, Aven, to work under head chef Sean Wrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more here on Fell Bistro and Aven's mention in this year's Michelin Guide

Matts arrival marks a milestone for Fell Bistro as it aims to further elevate its culinary experience and reputation as one of Lancashire’s “go to” casual restaurants.

Who is Matt Willdigg?

Staffordshire-born Matt first stepped into the kitchen at the age of 16 during his school's work experience programme. He went on to work at the two Michelin-starred restaurant called Hibiscus and met Oli Martin - executive chef at Aven - while working at Sydney's 2 Hat Gastro Park.

Matt in the kitchen at Fell BistroMatt in the kitchen at Fell Bistro
Matt in the kitchen at Fell Bistro

The pair would work together at Hipping Hall, and combined again with Foray in Winckley Square, providing private dining for groups and events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt said: "I'm really excited to get stuck back in at Fell on a more operational level. "Although I've been largely involved in the business and menu development over the past 18 months, I just want to get back in that kitchen with the team, on the front line so to speak."

A spokesman for the bistro said: "Fell Bistro looks forward to Chef Matt Willdigg's leadership and culinary vision as it continues to delight guests with exceptional dining experiences. His passion for excellence and commitment to innovation are poised to propel Fell Bistro to new heights of culinary distinction."

Related topics:RestaurantlongridgeLancashireMichelinMasterChefFood