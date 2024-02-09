Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MasterChef Professionals star Matt Willdigg has been named as the new head chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge.

The news follows the move of former head chef Brett Thornton, who is transitioning to Fell's sister restaurant, Aven, to work under head chef Sean Wrest.

Matts arrival marks a milestone for Fell Bistro as it aims to further elevate its culinary experience and reputation as one of Lancashire’s “go to” casual restaurants.

Who is Matt Willdigg?

Staffordshire-born Matt first stepped into the kitchen at the age of 16 during his school's work experience programme. He went on to work at the two Michelin-starred restaurant called Hibiscus and met Oli Martin - executive chef at Aven - while working at Sydney's 2 Hat Gastro Park.

Matt in the kitchen at Fell Bistro

The pair would work together at Hipping Hall, and combined again with Foray in Winckley Square, providing private dining for groups and events.

Matt said: "I'm really excited to get stuck back in at Fell on a more operational level. "Although I've been largely involved in the business and menu development over the past 18 months, I just want to get back in that kitchen with the team, on the front line so to speak."