First tenant signs up for the new £220m Botany Bay Business Park near Chorley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first tenant has been signed up for the new £220m Botany Bay Business Park near Chorley.
FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has announced that James Donaldson Timber will take 110,000 sq. ft of industrial space at the park, and another three tenants are in the final legal stages for properties within Blocks C and D. The news means that the current phase of the development has reached 45 per cent occupancy before any units have achieved practical completion.
FIREM is currently constructing phase one of the 1 million sq. ft development, known as Botany Bay Business Park. The development will provide predominantly Grade A industrial accommodation and a strong retail offering once fully complete.
The first units within phase one will be available for occupation in May.
Keeping jobs in Chorley
The move for James Donaldson Timber means that the company is able to retain jobs in Chorley, after working with FIREM to custom build their unit. Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management said: “It’s fantastic to see how much interest is being generated in Botany Bay Business Park. Our site is able to cater for businesses of all sizes, from local Chorley companies seeking more space, to national brands looking for a convenient location to reach the North West.
“We’re able to work closely with tenants to tailor their unit to suit their needs, with bespoke fit-out and plug in and play options, which is really valuable. Being based next to the motorway is also an advantage, with tenants on site able to reach both Liverpool and Manchester easily.
“Now that we’ve got our first tenants signed up, we can see the community we’re building in the heart of Chorley, not only creating new jobs for local people, but also amenities for everyone to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.