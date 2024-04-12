Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first tenant has been signed up for the new £220m Botany Bay Business Park near Chorley.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has announced that James Donaldson Timber will take 110,000 sq. ft of industrial space at the park, and another three tenants are in the final legal stages for properties within Blocks C and D. The news means that the current phase of the development has reached 45 per cent occupancy before any units have achieved practical completion.

FIREM is currently constructing phase one of the 1 million sq. ft development, known as Botany Bay Business Park. The development will provide predominantly Grade A industrial accommodation and a strong retail offering once fully complete.

The first units within phase one will be available for occupation in May.

This work is being coordinated and delivered with Lancashire County Council (Credit: FI Real Estate Management)

Keeping jobs in Chorley

The move for James Donaldson Timber means that the company is able to retain jobs in Chorley, after working with FIREM to custom build their unit. Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management said: “It’s fantastic to see how much interest is being generated in Botany Bay Business Park. Our site is able to cater for businesses of all sizes, from local Chorley companies seeking more space, to national brands looking for a convenient location to reach the North West.

“We’re able to work closely with tenants to tailor their unit to suit their needs, with bespoke fit-out and plug in and play options, which is really valuable. Being based next to the motorway is also an advantage, with tenants on site able to reach both Liverpool and Manchester easily.