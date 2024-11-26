Patients who use Airedale Hospital are being asked for their thoughts on major changes being planned.

What’s going on?

A large amount of the hospital in Skipton Road, Keighley, is built with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), which can fail when it reaches the end of its natural lifespan. RAAC has been found to have a lifespan of 30 years, and Airedale Hospital is now more than 50 years old.

In May 2023, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust - which provides services for patients from Burnley, Pendle and surrounding areas - were successful in their application to rebuild the site through the New Hospital Programme. Now, as they develop new plans for the hospital, they are asking for feedback on key parts of the project, including a new multi-storey car park, an access road, and an electricity substation.

Why your views are needed

Chief Executive of Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, Foluke Ajayi, said: “This is a really important stage in our journey to a new hospital. Our current hospital urgently needs replacing as it has been built with RAAC concrete and we need to start work on building the supporting infrastructure as soon as possible. We want to work with our patients, staff and local communities to make the most of this opportunity and make sure their views and feedback are incorporated into all the areas of work needed to develop the new hospital.”

Key areas

The Trust’s plans include building a new car park with more than 1,200 spaces, including electric vehicle charging points and areas for motorbikes and bicycles. There will also be clear routes for pedestrians and improved access to the hospital. The new access road from Skipton Road will help improve traffic flow .

The project also includes an electricity substation to power the new hospital and a plan to move the nursery to the northeast corner of the hospital site. The Trust aims to make the site environmentally friendly, with solar panels on the car park, new trees and wildflower meadows for local wildlife.

Foluke Ajayi added: “Earlier this year, we asked local people for their thoughts on the car park design. We listened closely and have included as many of the suggestions as possible, including wider parking spaces, step-free access, and using trees and planting as screening .

“We want to hear from as many people about the proposed design and the plans for the other work needed so, please come and see us at one of the roadshows we are holding to find out more and share your thoughts.”

Give your views

The Trust is holding a series of roadshows where people can come and see the plans, ask questions, and share their views:

Exhibition

For those who can’t make it to a roadshow, an exhibition of the plans will be on display at Airedale General Hospital until Friday, December 13, located at drop off and collection entrance 3, Zone C. This entrance is just to the west of the Outpatients entrance (drop off and collection entrance 2). You can also give your feedback by emailing [email protected], or by filling out a survey on the website: www.airedale-trust.nhs.uk/about-us/securing-the-future-of-airedale/stage-two/ .