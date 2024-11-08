Maternity unit shop’s profit for charity Baby Beat

Volunteers who serve customers visiting the Baby Beat shop at the entrance to the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital had the perfect gift for members of the mums and babies charity’s fundraising team – a cheque for £27,925!

The money is the profit made by the shop, which sells baby gifts and snacks such as sandwiches, crisps, cold drinks and sweets to help Baby Beat raise funds, over the last financial year, a profit that is up by £6,300 on the previous year.

The charity’s fundraising manager Joanna Allitt said: “A massive thank you to all our wonderful volunteers, who between them keep the Baby Beat shop open weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm and to our customers, whose purchases of teddies, baby clothes and other newborn gifts as well as snacks are helping to support our many projects aimed at ensuring the best outcomes for all our mums and their babies.

“Thank you too to our network of knitters, who give their time and talent to make and then donate our lovingly crafted and unique range of cardigans, jumpers, hats, booties, baby blankets and toys. Many of these clothes are for tiny, premature babies being cared for in NICU, our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

Joanna added: “To make a profit, and especially a profit that is increasing in this difficult financial climate, tells us that the Baby Beat shop is stocking want our customers most want.”

Anyone interested in supporting Baby Beat as a volunteer, a knitter or by fundraising can email [email protected] for further information.

Baby Beat is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity family. It funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk