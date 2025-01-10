Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Harwood’s historic Mercer Hall has been boosted by £370,000 in new grants to drive the next stage of its redevelopment - which includes a new dance floor.

The money is made up of £250,000 from the Community Ownership Fund and £120,000 in capital investment from Hyndburn Council. The extra cash is on top of £28,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund secured last April.

The latest grants will support restoration efforts including the installation of a brand-new dance floor. The plans aim to celebrate the hall’s rich history and highlight its future as a centre for community engagement and creativity.

Mercer Hall, which still has a gym complex, has been the subject of bitter controversy since Hyndburn Council decided in 2022 to confirm the permanent closure of its swimming pool in favour of a new purpose-built £12 million leisure centre at Wilson Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors. A specially-created Mercer Hall Repurposing Group has been working with Hyndburn Leisure, and Buttress Architects on proposals for its future.Works on the building are expected to commence later this year.

Hyndburn Council’s deputy leader Cllr Noordad Aziz who represents the township’s Netherton ward said: “It’s wonderful to see plans for Mercer Hall progressing. This funding demonstrates how much the community values the building and what it represents. These improvements will ensure that Mercer Hall continues to inspire and serve future generations while remaining a space that feels welcoming and full of opportunity. With input from local residents and stakeholders, their ideas and visions reflect both the hall’s historical significance and the community’s evolving needs. It’s an exciting time for Great Harwood, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Ciaran Wells, chair of the Hyndburn Leisure Board, said: “This funding brings us another step closer to the exciting future we’ve all envisioned, and I can’t wait to see these plans come to life.”

The trust are also awaiting the outcome of a £30,000 bid to the Lancashire Environment Fun and a £250,000 bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.