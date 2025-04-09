Man with eye patch wanted in connection with affray and criminal damage has links to Burnley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are urgently appealing for help in locating Christopher Horsefall who is wanted in connection with an investigation into affray and criminal damage.
The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and is known to wear either an eye patch or glasses with a cover over one eye, making him easily identifiable.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Horsefall has links to Burnley, particularly the Swallow Park area.
Anyone who spots Horsefall should call 999 immediately.
For non-immediate sightings, contact 101 quoting log number 0161 from April 8.