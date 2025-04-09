Man with eye patch wanted in connection with affray and criminal damage has links to Burnley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
Lancashire Police have urged the public to call 999 if they see a wanted man who is known to wear an eye patch.

Officers are urgently appealing for help in locating Christopher Horsefall who is wanted in connection with an investigation into affray and criminal damage.

The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and is known to wear either an eye patch or glasses with a cover over one eye, making him easily identifiable.

Christopher Horsefall is wanted in connection with an investigation into affray and criminal damageChristopher Horsefall is wanted in connection with an investigation into affray and criminal damage
Christopher Horsefall is wanted in connection with an investigation into affray and criminal damage | Lancashire Police

Horsefall has links to Burnley, particularly the Swallow Park area.

Anyone who spots Horsefall should call 999 immediately.

For non-immediate sightings, contact 101 quoting log number 0161 from April 8.

