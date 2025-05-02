Man who raped and strangled woman after walking her home from Burnley pub jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 16:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man raped and strangled a woman after waking her home from a pub in Burnley.

The attack occurred after Christian Lewis and his victim, a woman in her 40s, were having a drink at a local pub in August 2024.

After walking her home, he grabbed her by the hair and began to assault her. He then raped her after making threats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christian Lewis raped and strangled a woman after waking her home from a pub in Burnley.Christian Lewis raped and strangled a woman after waking her home from a pub in Burnley.
Christian Lewis raped and strangled a woman after waking her home from a pub in Burnley. | Lancashire Police

The victim managed to flee and reported the crime to the police.

Lewis, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later charged with rape, assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court on Monday, February 17.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years after appearing at Preston Crown Court today.

This means that Lewis will have to serve a minimum of seven years before he can apply for parole.

Det Chief Laura Jenkins, from Lancashire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Lewis attacked his victim in the place she should feel the safest: her own home.

“We welcome the custodial sentence handed down today, and hope that this shows that sexual offences will never be tolerated in Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I hope that the victim can now begin to rebuild her life knowing that the man responsible for this attack is behind bars.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Det Chief Jodie Nolan, also from Lancashire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team said: “I want to praise Lewis’ victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation.

“I hope that this will show just how seriously we take these crimes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you are a victim of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

You can report to us on 101 or online here: Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online

Related topics:LancashireBurnleyLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice