Four days out of prison a convicted sex offender flashed at two women in a Preston park in the hope he would get re-arrested.

A court heard Daniel Godkin, who leapt into the freezing River Ribble in January in an attempt to escape from police, twice exposed himself because he couldn't cope with living on the streets following his release from prison.

A defence lawyer told Preston Crown Court that the two incidents in April, just 20 minutes apart near Avenham Park, were "not sexually motivated."

Matthew Todd, for the 32-year-old, said: "He just wanted to get himself back into custody. He had been released four days earlier with nowhere to go and no work, nothing.

"He wandered about from place to place trying to find work and housing. But by the fourth day he simply couldn't cope with being outside on the streets as a sex offender. He thought the only way to get back into custody was to commit a sexual offence and that's what he did."

When he was picked up by police Godkin was just four days into a 21-month suspended sentence for causing a child under the age of 13 to watch sexual activity on social media and also escaping from lawful arrest.

But he was spared a return to prison this week after it was claimed he had a home to go to and had been successfully rehabilitated during his four months without alcohol on remand. He was told he was being given another chance to prove himself out of prison. But he must do another 40 hours of unpaid work on top of the 180 hours he was given back in April.

Godkin was originally arrested in January on suspicion of sex offences, but fled from police near his home in Walton-le-Dale. He jumped into the icy River Ribble in London Road to escape and vanished, sparking a huge search by emergency services. He was later found after hiding in a wheelie bin and was taken to hospital suffering from suspected hypothermia.

When he came before Judge Richard Gioserano in April, prosecuting lawyer Mercedeh Jabbari said: "Without hesitation he dived in (to the river). He was seen swimming to the opposite bank, but they (police) couldn't see if he had managed to pull himself out."

As a result a specialist fire brigade water search unit was called in along with police dogs and a helicopter. But no trace was found. Hours later Godkin was seen walking along The Boulevard. "He had been hiding in a nearby waste bin. He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital and treated for potential hypothermia and arrested."

This week the court heard a woman out walking her dog in Avenham Park saw Godkin sitting alone on a bench. He lifted up his top and exposed himself.

"She said he made her feel very shocked and in disbelief," said barrister Peter Wilson, prosecuting. "She was scared, she was the only one around at that point." In a statement she said: "No-one has the right to expose themselves to me and make me feel anxious and worried about walking my dog in the park."

Around 20 minutes later another woman walking on the opposite bank of the river saw Godkin exposing himself and staring straight at her. He was arrested by police shortly after.

Godkin was freed on a suspended prison sentence on April 25 and was arrested for flashing on the 29th. Three days after that he was jailed for 24 weeks for failing to comply with an order to sign on at a police station.

Mr Todd, defending Godkin, added: "He wants to say how sorry he is to the victims of these acts. He understands the impact they had and is profoundly sorry they had to suffer in that way.

"His situation has now changed. He has housing ready to move into if he is released. It is in Accrington, so he is moving away from the area and trying to make a fresh start.

"He understands his life has got to change and he has to turn things around. He acknowledges the cause of his offending is alcohol. In April he was in effect an alcoholic. Since he has been in prison he is clean and is going to stay away from alcohol and will engage with an alcohol treatment scheme.