Man who died on M65 is suspected of murdering his partner just hours before his death

A pedestrian who died on the M65 in Lancashire after colliding with a HGV and several vehicles is suspected of murdering his partner just hours before he died.

Barbara Nomakhosi, 35, was discovered with multiple injuries, after officers were called to Walnut Avenue in Bury at approximately 10.30pm on Friday night. It is believed she had died earlier that evening.

Officers identified a suspect following her death, and believe that he subsequently died in a fatal collision between a HGV and a pedestrian on the M65 Eastbound between Blackburn and Accringron at approximately 9pm that same evening.

The motorway was closed for almost 24 hours as police recovered the body.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other suspects are being sought in connection with Barbara’s death at this time and there is no wider risk to the public.

Extensive enquiries are still ongoing as officers work through the full circumstances of both the incidents, with both GMP and Lancashire officers progressing the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “I know just how much Barbara’s family will miss her and I hope that the memories of her can provide comfort as they begin to come to terms with this heart-breaking loss.

“This is a complex investigation which is very much ongoing and we remain in contact with colleagues in Lancashire as they progress their own investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision.

“We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this tragic incident and I want to reassure residents that there is no wider threat to the community. We will continue to support Barbara’s family and will be doing everything we can to help them through this process.”

Barbara’s devastated family paid tribute to a ‘caring and much loved’ woman.

A spokesman for the victim’s family said: “Barbara was a caring and hard-working person. She was so thoughtful and always checking up on her family and friends. Barbara loved her family and enjoyed working as a carer. We loved Barbara so much and life will not be the same without her."

Specialist officers are continuing to support her family as work continues into the circumstances of her death

If anyone has any information that they think would be helpful, please get in touch with officers. You can contact us via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 4106 of 06/09/24.

Similarly, if you have any footage or information about the fatal collision, you can contact Lancashire Police quoting log 1512 of September 6.

You can email their Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.