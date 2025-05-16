Man wanted in connection with spate of thefts at Tesco Express store in Adlington
The incidents occurred between April 18 and 20.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since being reported to us, our officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries.
“We now need your help to identify the person in the image.”
If you recognise the man email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0848 of April 20.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.