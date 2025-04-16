Man wanted in connection with assault, burglary and criminal damage has links to Lancaster and Morecambe

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Richard Mason is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault, burglary and criminal damage.

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see Richard Mason | Lancashire Police

Mason has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, call 999.

“If you have information to help us locate him, contact 101 quoting log 0520 of March 26, 2025.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

