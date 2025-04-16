Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Richard Mason is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault, burglary and criminal damage.

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Mason has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, call 999.

“If you have information to help us locate him, contact 101 quoting log 0520 of March 26, 2025.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.