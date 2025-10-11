Man wanted by police after 'quantity of money' stolen from parked van in Preston
A man is wanted by police after a “quantity of money” was stolen from a parked van in Preston.
The theft occurred on Water Lane on September 15.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Anyone who recognise the man is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0782 of September 21.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.