Man wanted by police after 'quantity of money' stolen from parked van in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
A man is wanted by police after a “quantity of money” was stolen from a parked van in Preston.

The theft occurred on Water Lane on September 15.

Most Popular
A man is wanted by police after a “quantity of money” was stolen from a parked van in Preston.placeholder image
A man is wanted by police after a “quantity of money” was stolen from a parked van in Preston. | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who recognise the man is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0782 of September 21.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePolicePrestonCCTV
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice