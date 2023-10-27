Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who admitted tricking his way into the homes of elderly people in Preston by pretending to be a water board official will have to wait until the New Year to hear his punishment.

Anthony McDermott, of Ashton on Ribble, had his burglary and fraud case adjourned by a judge at the city's Crown Court to allow experts to prepare a psychiatric report.

The 57-year-old was arrested in July, two days after two pensioners were allegedly duped into thinking he was a meter reader from water firm United Utilities. On both occasions he conned his way into their homes and stole small amounts of cash and property.

McDermott, who pleaded guilty in Magistrates Court, was due to be sentenced for the offences at Crown Court yesterday (Thursday). But the case was put off until January 15 after Recorder Michael Blakey was told there had been "an undue delay" in preparing a mental health report in time.

The court heard that McDermott had been accepted onto a therapy course lasting between eight and 12 weeks and had so far attended only two sessions. If he was sentenced now he would almost certainly lose his place on that scheme.

Recorder Blakey agreed to the postponement, provided a full mental health assessment was available by the next hearing in mid-January.

McDermott, who has been in custody on remand since his arrest in July, appeared in court on crutches. The judge agreed that he could appear at the next hearing on a video link from prison due to his mobility issues.