Man taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a motorway bridge on the M65
At 17:09pm on Monday, July 10, Lancashire Police warned drivers that the M65 was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an ongoing police incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Please find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.”
An hour later, Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was a concern for welfare, and emergency services remained at the scene.
In an update posted at 20:32pm, Lancashire Police wrote: “We were called at shortly before 5pm today (Monday, July 10) to a report that a man had fallen from a bridge over the M65 at junction 10. The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The motorway was closed for a while as emergency services dealt with the scene but is now reopen. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation while we dealt with this incident.
Westbound reopened at 18:00pm and eastbound reopened at around 19:00pm, with National Highways North West tweeting “There are no residual delays in the area.”