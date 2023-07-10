News you can trust since 1886
A police incident has closed the M65 between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read

At 17:09pm on Monday, July 10, Lancashire Police warned drivers that the M65 was closed for this stretch of the motorway due to an ongoing police incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Please find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.”

At 18:00pm, Lancashire Police confirmed the incident is a concern for welfare, and emergency services remain at the scene.

The M65 is closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to a concern for welfare.
Related topics:LancashireM65Lancashire Police