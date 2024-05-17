Man stabbed in chest at entrance to Miller Park in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries to his chest' following a stabbing in Preston.

The victim was stabbed in the West Cliff area of the city shortly after 9.30am this morning.

He was found to have suffered serious injuries to his chest and rushed to hospital, but they are not thought to life-threatening.

Preston Police have closed off the entrance to the park from West Cliff.

A spokesperson for the police said: “You might have seen police activity this morning in the West Cliff area of Preston, and we want to update you about this.

“We were called at 9.36am to West Cliff to a report of a stabbing.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“We have arrested a man on suspicion of wounding, and he is currently in custody.”