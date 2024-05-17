Man stabbed in chest at entrance to Miller Park in Preston
He was found to have suffered serious injuries to his chest and rushed to hospital, but they are not thought to life-threatening.
Preston Police have closed off the entrance to the park from West Cliff.
A spokesperson for the police said: “You might have seen police activity this morning in the West Cliff area of Preston, and we want to update you about this.
“We were called at 9.36am to West Cliff to a report of a stabbing.
"A man was found to have suffered serious injuries to his chest, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.
“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information should contact police on contact 101 – quoting log 0323 of 17th May 2024.
