A man who made a full confession to his criminal past in court has been cleared of cruelty to dogs.

Aaron Harding-Beanland (39) of Red Bank Road, Bispham appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He pleaded not guilty to causing necessary suffering to two American XL bulldogs at his former home on School road, Marton.

Oliver Savington prosecuting for the RSPCA said one female dog Marinie suffered from hypothermia and dehydration and another Sparkles had a low body weight.

The dogs had been seized by the RSPCA after a house raided under a warrant.

Defending himself Harding -Beanland produced endive to show he was living elsewhere at the time of the alleged offences.

He said: "I was in prison seeing six years and nine months for firearms offences.

"I was then released to approved accommodation under probation."

He admitted he had bought Marnie for £4,500 from a breeder in Preston before he was jailed.

Acquitting Harding- Beanland the judge told him: "Certain aspects of this case disturb me.