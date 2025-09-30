A man is reported to have racially abused someone, attempted a theft and then exposed himself outside a Preston church in broad daylight.

The incident happened at St Wilfrid’s Church on Winkley Square shortly before 1pm on Saturday, August 16.

Police say the man first targeted someone inside the church, where he is alleged to have racially abused them and tried to steal.

A man is reported to have racially abused someone, attempted a theft and then exposed himself outside a Preston church in broad daylight

Moments later, he is reported to have exposed himself in the front courtyard area that connects the church to Chapel Street.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with what happened.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 794 of August 16.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.