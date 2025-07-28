Man 'punched several times' during attack outside McDonald's in Leyland
The incident occurred at around 1.45am on June 21.
The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained a cut to his ear and an injury to his ankle.
Police today released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the attack.
Officers described the suspect as approximately 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair that is balding on top.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information is urged to contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0169 of June 21.