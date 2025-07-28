A man was reportedly “punched several times” during an assault outside the McDonald's restaurant on Churchill Way in Leyland.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am on June 21.

The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained a cut to his ear and an injury to his ankle.

Officers want to speak to this man following an attack outside the McDonald's restaurant in Leyland | Lancashire Police

Police today released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the attack.

Officers described the suspect as approximately 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair that is balding on top.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information is urged to contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0169 of June 21.