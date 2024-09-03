Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 80’s has been left fighting for his life after becoming 'trapped underneath the cab of an articulated lorry'.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Forton Services off the M6 around 4.30pm on Monday.

The man, a pedestrian, suffered ‘significant injuries’ in the collision with the Volvo HGV.

Today police said the pensioner, who remains in hospital, is in a ‘serious’ condition.

Officers have now issued a witness appeal urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire Service said: “Two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood and the Urban Search and Rescue attended the M6 motorway, Lancaster.

“One casualty was trapped underneath the cab of an articulated lorry.

“Fire crews used air bags and rams to release the casualty, who was then passed on to the care of ambulance crews.

“Fire crews remained on scene for two hours and ten minutes.”

Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

Sgt Dan Gunn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left a man with some really significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any dash camera or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0994 of September 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]