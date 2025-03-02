Man dies following Preston crash this morning as Lancashire Police issue appeal
At 8:40am today, officers were called to Woodplumpton Road following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
Emergency services attended and found the driver of a car had collided with a bollard outside the Spar convenience store at the junction with Cadley Causeway.
The driver was unresponsive at the scene and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead soon after his arrival at hospital.
Lancashire Police say their thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
Cadley Causeway remained closed for approximately four hours whilst investigation work was conducted.
DS Matt Davidson, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man involved in the collision this morning. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
“I am now asking for any witnesses who have not been spoken to by officers at the scene to make contact with us. Likewise, anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is encouraged to come forward to assist us investigate what happened."
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online at [email protected] or by calling 101. Please quote log 306 of 2nd March 2025.
