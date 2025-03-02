Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:34 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 3 and Sunday, March 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate to install new track & build new chamber When: Mar 2-Mar 7

2. Marsh Lane, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate to install new track & build new chamber When: Mar 2-Mar 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Stop / Go boards Why: s171 licence works carried out by X and P on Preston Road, Grimsargh to install a temporary entrance to the new development for PR25JP. When: Mar 3-Mar 6

3. Preston Road, Grimsargh

What: Stop / Go boards Why: s171 licence works carried out by X and P on Preston Road, Grimsargh to install a temporary entrance to the new development for PR25JP. When: Mar 3-Mar 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Bridge inspection using MEWP to check the National Highways Structure. TM will be 2 way TTL's which will be manned on site When: Mar 3-Mar 3

4. Fulwood Row, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Bridge inspection using MEWP to check the National Highways Structure. TM will be 2 way TTL's which will be manned on site When: Mar 3-Mar 3 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice