Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 3 and Sunday, March 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

Marsh Lane, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate to install new track & build new chamber When: Mar 2-Mar 7

Preston Road, Grimsargh What: Stop / Go boards Why: s171 licence works carried out by X and P on Preston Road, Grimsargh to install a temporary entrance to the new development for PR25JP. When: Mar 3-Mar 6