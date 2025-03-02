Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 3 and Sunday, March 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
All the major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week
2. Marsh Lane, Preston
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate to install new track & build new chamber
When: Mar 2-Mar 7
3. Preston Road, Grimsargh
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: s171 licence works carried out by X and P on Preston Road, Grimsargh to install a temporary entrance to the new development for PR25JP.
When: Mar 3-Mar 6
4. Fulwood Row, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Bridge inspection using MEWP to check the National Highways Structure. TM will be 2 way TTL's which will be manned on site
When: Mar 3-Mar 3
