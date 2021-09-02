Man dies after 'car crashes into back of stationary lorry' in Lancashire

A Mitsubishi Mirage crashed into the back of a stationary HGV in Pimbo Road, close to the junction with Peel Road, at around 10.20am today (September 2).

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to trace the man's next of kin, police said.

Detectives are now urging any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Sgt Steve Hardman, from Lancashire's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.

"We are currently undertaking enquiries to trace his next of kin.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or similarly, you think you may have dash cam footage of it happening, please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident reference number 386 of September 2.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.