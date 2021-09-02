Preston cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car near Moor Park

The man, aged in his 20s, was knocked off his bike at the junction of Ripon Street and Garstang Road, near the entrance to Moor Park, at around 9.20pm.

Police and paramedics attended and he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service said it was unable to provide details on his condition, but Lancashire Police said he had suffered minor injury.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, the force added.

