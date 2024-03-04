Man dies after being found unresponsive outside McDonald's in Blackburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who was left in critical condition after being found unresponsive outside McDonald's in Blackburn town centre has sadly died.
The man, who was in his 30s, was found outside the McDonald's on King William Street on Tuesday, February 13, in Blackburn City Centre at 7.15am.
He was then taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition but sadly passed away the following day.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the news earlier today (Monday).
They said: "We were called to King William Street, Blackburn, at 7.15am on February 13, to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside McDonalds. "He was taken to hospital where he sadly died the following day."
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed onto HM Coroner.