Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was left in critical condition after being found unresponsive outside McDonald's in Blackburn town centre has sadly died.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found outside the McDonald's on King William Street on Tuesday, February 13, in Blackburn City Centre at 7.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition but sadly passed away the following day.

The man in his 30s was found outside McDonald's in Blackburn city centre last month and has since sadly passed away.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the news earlier today (Monday).

They said: "We were called to King William Street, Blackburn, at 7.15am on February 13, to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside McDonalds. "He was taken to hospital where he sadly died the following day."