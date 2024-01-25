Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is your male partner getting under your feet, always leaving the toilet seat up and not adhering to those all important house rules?

If the answer is yes to any (all) then a newly formed 'man creche' which has opened its doors in Leyland may be the answer.

A hilarious advert circulating on social media is inviting men who are bored of all things Love Island to try a unique new club with events such as axe throwing, shooting and retro arcade gaming. The fortnightly club, run by Leyland Round Table which guarantees that your 'overgrown bundle of joy' will come back 'tired and stimulated from the evenings out, read: "People of Leyland, South Ribble, Chorley and Preston!

"Is there a young lad in your house aged 18-45 that's looking bored out of his skull knowing that Love Island/Eastenders/I'm a Numpty in the Jungle is on again tonight?

"Then get him out to your very own Man Crèche here in Leyland!

"We meet every couple of weeks and will encourage him to get out of the house for events such as axe throwing, shooting, retro arcade gaming, viking boat racing, riding around on a Santa Sleigh, beer festivals and more."

The tongue and cheek ad by 'Super Nanny' continued: "We can even help with potty training or house rules if that floats yer boat?If you trust us to take care of your overgrown little bundle of joy, then message the page and we will get back to you with more information! Many thanks,Your very own Super Nanny."