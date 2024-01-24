16 dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Tarleton house
The animals now have the best chance at living happy lives.
Sixteen dogs, some of them puppies, and a budgie have been rescued from squalid conditions. Yesterday (Tuesday) police officers executed a warrant with the RSPCA at an address in Tarleton.
Lancashire Police said it was the result of community intel so asked people to continue to report suspected animal abuse to the RSPCA.
Heartbreaking images released by Lancashire Police show two puppies huddled beside each other and various other dogs living in cramped conditions.
Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police posted on Facebook they would "now have the best chance at living happy lives".