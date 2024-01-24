Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixteen dogs, some of them puppies, and a budgie have been rescued from squalid conditions. Yesterday (Tuesday) police officers executed a warrant with the RSPCA at an address in Tarleton.

Lancashire Police said it was the result of community intel so asked people to continue to report suspected animal abuse to the RSPCA.

One of the heartbreaking images by Lancashire Police.

Heartbreaking images released by Lancashire Police show two puppies huddled beside each other and various other dogs living in cramped conditions.