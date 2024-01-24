News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

16 dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Tarleton house

The animals now have the best chance at living happy lives.

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sixteen dogs, some of them puppies, and a budgie have been rescued from squalid conditions. Yesterday (Tuesday) police officers executed a warrant with the RSPCA at an address in Tarleton.

Lancashire Police said it was the result of community intel so asked people to continue to report suspected animal abuse to the RSPCA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Expert reports a remarkable 3233% increase in search volume for XL Bully breed

One of the heartbreaking images by Lancashire Police. One of the heartbreaking images by Lancashire Police.
One of the heartbreaking images by Lancashire Police.

Heartbreaking images released by Lancashire Police show two puppies huddled beside each other and various other dogs living in cramped conditions.

Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police posted on Facebook they would "now have the best chance at living happy lives".

Related topics:PuppiesLancashire PoliceRSPCAPeopleDogs