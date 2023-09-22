News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police charge man with burglary after being called to an address in Cottam, Preston

Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am yesterday morning (Thursday, 21st September 2023) after it was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
A man being questioned over a spate of burglaries in Preston has been charged.

Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am yesterday morning (Thursday, 21st September 2023) after it was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street.

Officers attended an arrested a 28-year-old man nearby.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Luke Jenkinson, 28, of Birkdale Drive, Preston, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling and three counts of non-dwelling burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.

Lancashire Constabulary launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary. 

Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations. 

