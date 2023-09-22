Lancashire Police charge man with burglary after being called to an address in Cottam, Preston
Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am yesterday morning (Thursday, 21st September 2023) after it was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street.
A man being questioned over a spate of burglaries in Preston has been charged.
Officers attended an arrested a 28-year-old man nearby.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Luke Jenkinson, 28, of Birkdale Drive, Preston, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling and three counts of non-dwelling burglary.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.
Lancashire Constabulary launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.
Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.