Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man being questioned over a spate of burglaries in Preston has been charged.

Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am yesterday morning (Thursday, 21st September 2023) after it was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street.

Officers attended an arrested a 28-year-old man nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Luke Jenkinson, 28, of Birkdale Drive, Preston, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling and three counts of non-dwelling burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.

Lancashire Constabulary launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.