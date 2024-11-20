Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from a store in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane on October 7.

Carl Rainford, 51, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (November 19) following numerous enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributed

He was later charged with theft from a shop.

Rainford will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on November 26.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

f you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.