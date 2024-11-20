Man charged after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products stolen from B&M store in Preston
The products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane on October 7.
Carl Rainford, 51, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (November 19) following numerous enquiries.
He was later charged with theft from a shop.
Rainford will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on November 26.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
f you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.