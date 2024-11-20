Man charged after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products stolen from B&M store in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from a store in Preston.

The products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane on October 7.

Carl Rainford, 51, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (November 19) following numerous enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He was later charged with theft from a shop.

Rainford will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on November 26.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

f you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PrestonB&MLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice