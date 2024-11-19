Man arrested after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products stolen from B&M store in Preston

A man has been arrested after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from a shop in Preston

The products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane on October 7.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Monday (November 19) following numerous enquiries.

£150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane, Preston£150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane, Preston
£150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane, Preston | Google

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

