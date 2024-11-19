Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from a shop in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane on October 7.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Monday (November 19) following numerous enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from the B&M store in Ribbleton Lane, Preston | Google

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.