Man charged after £100k cannabis farm dimantled by cops in Preston

A cannabis farm worth more than £100k has been discovered by police in Preston.

After a community tip off, officers from Preston Police’s taskforce raided a porperty on St James Road.

Inside they discovered 139 cannabis plants, at varying stages of growth, were growing across two bedrooms and the attic space.

An average cannabis plant once mature is worth approximately £800 on the streets. The farm is thought to be worth more than £110,000.

Police said the electricity had also been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

A 30 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of durg offences.

Egzon Deda, 30, of St James Road, Preston was charged with cannabis cultivation and will appear before Preston Magistrates Court later today.